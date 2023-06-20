Jun 20, 2023
Clear Lake Crash Kills One, Injures Two
Grace Jacobson / News Director
A Clear Lake crash killed one and left two others injured.
The crash happened around 12 p.m. Sunday.
Police say 77-year-old Charles McQuay from Foreston collided with 60-year-old Daniel Ferris from Mound in the Highway 10 and Highway 24 intersection.
They say McQuay did not wear a seatbelt at the time of the crash and died at the scene.
Officers brought Ferris and his passenger, 58-year-old Kristi Ferris, to the St. Cloud Hospital where they are recovering.