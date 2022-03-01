Clear Lake Man Sentenced To Prison After Sexually Assaulting a Minor

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

A Clear Lake man is facing three years in prison for sexually assaulting a minor under the age of 15.

Fifty-four-year-old Shawn Shaney pleaded guilty to third degree criminal sexual conduct after officials say they did a forensic analysis of his cell phone revealing more than 5,400 contacts between him and the girl in just over a month.

Judge Walter Kaminsky notes that the girl was in a foster home at the time of the assault.