Clearview Elementary Transitions to Distance Learning

By Jo McMullen / KVSC Reporter

School District 742 is transitioning Clearview Elementary to distance learning starting Thursday.

District spokeswoman Tami DeLand says the COVID District Response Team made the decision after reviewing the impact of recent positive cases at the school.

Clearview has multiple staff members and students in quarantine due to COVID positive status, symptoms, or exposure.

DeLand says students will be in distance learning on Thursday, Friday and Monday as they review contact tracing, clean the school and analyze the data for risk. They’ll also be in distance learning mode on Election Day, November 3rd, as planned on their calendar.

The district’s plan is for Clearview to return to a regular hybrid schedule on November 4.

Grab and Go meals can be picked up at any elementary school from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Thursday, October 29 and Monday, November 2nd. Two days’ worth of meals will be provided.

Parents who are essential workers and need childcare during these distance learning days may sign up at Boys and Girls Club Central Minnesota.