Jun 30, 2020

Clearwater Man Killed In Fatal Crash Near Clearwater on Friday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

A Clearwater man was killed in a collision near Clearwater on Friday. 

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Highway 24.  

The crash took place when 77-year-old Brian Johnson of Clearwater was driving north on Highway 24 and approaching Highway 10 when he drifted off the road and struck a railroad crossing post at high speed. 

Deputies pronounced Johnson dead at the scene. 

