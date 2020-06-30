Clearwater Man Killed In Fatal Crash Near Clearwater on Friday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

A Clearwater man was killed in a collision near Clearwater on Friday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Highway 24.

The crash took place when 77-year-old Brian Johnson of Clearwater was driving north on Highway 24 and approaching Highway 10 when he drifted off the road and struck a railroad crossing post at high speed.

Deputies pronounced Johnson dead at the scene.