Coborn Cancer Center invites community members to a free cancer screening event

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The Coborn Cancer Center is inviting community members to take advantage of a free cancer screening event.

The event takes place on Thursday, April 3, 2025, from 4-6 p.m. at the Coborn Healing Center.

At the event, attendees can take advantage of receiving a free colon cancer screening kit, a radon test kit, and a free skin check. Attendees can also get questions answered by healthcare professionals at the event.

Cancer is a leading cause of death. Nearly 10 million people died of cancer in 2020, according to the World Health Organization.

Colon cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in the U.S., and the second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths. When it’s caught early, it’s highly treatable, and the chances of survival rise significantly.

At this event, attendees can learn more about cancer prevention and cancer screening for breast, colon, HPV, lung, melanoma, and prostate cancers.

Preregistration is required to get a free skin check at this event. To register call 320-229-5100.