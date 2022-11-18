Coborn Cancer Center Offering Free Cancer Screening

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

You can take advantage of preventative health care opportunity.

CentraCare – Coborn Cancer Center, Dermatology, Breast Center and Digestive Center are offering a free cancer screening night.

Screening increases the chances of detecting certain cancers early when they might be easier to treat. Attendees can receive a free skin check, radon test kit, tour the giant colon and get questions answered by health care professionals

You can also learn about prevention and screening for cancers including breast, colon, HPV, kidney, lung, melanoma and prostate.

The free screening is from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29 at the CentraCare – Coborn Healing Center, which is located at the CentraCare Plaza. You should go to the River East entrance.

Pre-registration is required. To schedule an appointment, call 320-229-5100.