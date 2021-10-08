Coborn’s Donates $150,000 To Local Schools

By Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

Coborn’s recently announced it would be donating $150,000 to local schools through their MORE school rewards system.

The rewards system was based on shoppers registering in the program and designating their school of choice.

Shoppers would then gain points through buying certain brand items at their local store from September to May. After the year each school would receive a percentage of the $150,000 based on shopper’s points.

If you wish to participate in this year’s rewards program you can sign up at the MORE or by getting the MORE Rewards app.