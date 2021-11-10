Coborn’s Opens New Store in Buffalo

By: Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

Coborn’s announced that the company will open its newest store in Buffalo according to a press release on Monday. The store is Coborn’s 60th grocery store and 29th Coborn’s supermarket.

The new store is located at 630 Ryan’s Way will feature a in-store Caribou Coffee café, a drive-thru service area, a full service pharmacy and other amenities.

St. Cloud based Coborn’s, Inc. is a 100-year-old employee-owned grocery retailer with nearly 9,000 employees and 60 grocery stores across Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.