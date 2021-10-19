Coborn’s To Expand In Wisconsin and Michigan

By Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

Coborn’s Inc., one of the largest grocery store chains in Minnesota, will expand at the end of this year. Coborn’s announced earlier this week that they will be buying Tadych’s.

In an emailed media release Vice President of Marketing Dennis Host says the purchase of the family run chain is expected to be completed by the end of December.

Coborn’s has promised to retain all 800 employees that currently work in the six Tadych locations. Three of the six locations are in eastern Wisconsin (Brillion, Clintonville and Sturgeon Bay).

The other three locations will be located in Michigan’s upper peninsula (Houghton, Iron Mountain and Marquette).

The Michigan stores represent Coborn’s first expansion into the “Great Lakes State.” After the transaction is complete Coborn’s will balloon to 66 stores in the Midwest with 9,300 employees.