Coborn’s Joins Diversity and Inclusion Coalition

By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

Coborn’s CEO Chris Coborn has joined CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion coalition.

Officials say this is the largest CEO-Driven business commitment to ensure diversity, equity, and inclusion in the work place.

Coborn’s human resource manager Austin Vogler notes while the company’s Core Value of Dignity & Respect sets the expectation for an inclusive culture, our communities, guests and most importantly our employees.

As a signee of the Action for Diversity & Inclusion coalition, Coborn’s is dedicated to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

For more information regarding this pledge, please visit the CEO action website.