Cold Spring Woman Injured After Pulling Out in Front of Vehicle

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

A Cold Spring woman was treated for injuries from a two vehicle accident that happened last Wednesday, November 23rd.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is releasing details of that crash now. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on County Road 49, southwest of Cold Spring.

Authorities say 45-year-old Kelly Breuchel from Cold Spring was driving southbound when 71-year-old Virginia Sharples, also from Cold Spring, was making a left turn from her driveway onto northbound County Road 49. Sharples pulled out in front of Breuchel and the two vehicles collided at a right angle and veered off into the ditch.

Sharples was taken by ambulance for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. Breuchel and her adult passenger were treated at the scene.