Community Discussion About Unity in Rocori

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

A community divided looks to come together to discuss a hotbed issue that arose in their own neighborhood.

This summer, a confederate flag flying from a house next to the local middle school was protested upon by community members and was taken down. Now, the area leaders want to bring everyone together and have a discussion about unity.

Everyone is welcome to come to this family friendly event on Monday, August 24th from 5:30-7pm. The event will take place at Frogtown Park in Cold Spring. Please bring a blanket to sit on and an open mind for friendly discussion.

Since the discussion is about unity in the community, two questions look to bring everyone together:

1. Why do we NEED to have unity in the Rocori Community?

2. What do we DO NEXT to work towards unity in the Rocori Community?

Feel free to get involved with this community building event.