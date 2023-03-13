Community Meeting Being Held For Level 3 Predatory Offender Moving In To Benton County

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

A community meeting is being held to discuss a Level 3 predatory offender moving in to Benton County.

Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck reports the Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a community notification meeting on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Foley High School Auditorium. The meeting will provide information concerning a Level 3 predatory offender who will be living in the community.

The offender is 30-year-old Brent Rahm. Rahm has indicated that beginning Thursday, he will be residing at a rural address in Alberta Township, north of Foley. Rahm has a history of offending against female teenagers he met online. He has used force against his victims to carry on sexual assaults. Representatives from the Minnesota Department of Corrections and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office will be at the meeting to provide public safety information and answer community questions.

With the passage of the Community Notification Act law enforcement may now share information about many of these individuals with the public. Abuse of this information to threaten, harass or intimidate a registered individual is unacceptable and such acts could be charged as a crime.