Apr 29, 2020

Community Rallies Around St. Augusta Four-Year-Old Who Suffered Head injury

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The St. Augusta community continues to show their support as they rally around a four-year-old boy who suffered a severe head injury in a ATV crash.

Blake suffered a head injury when he crashed a four-wheeler on April 18, despite having a helmet on.

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help cover medical costs for the boy and nearly $5,400 has already been raised to help the family with medical costs.

If you would like to support in the recovery efforts you can donate to the GoFundMe page.

