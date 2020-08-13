Community Survey for Reconstruction Project in Sauk Centre

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

Highway 71/ Main Street South in Sauk Centre has been under consideration for a reconstruction project coming in 2025.

The The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the City of Sauk Centre is looking for community opinion on the new project through an online survey.

The project will take place on Highway 71 between Interstate 94 and Main Street North. The city is looking to make improvements and changes to the area and wants the community to have a say too.

The project is expected to cost around $15.7 million.

The survey is open now through Sept. 12th and can be found at mndot.gov/d3/projects/saukcentre/. More information can be found here as well.

For ASL, foreign language interpreter or other accommodations to complete the survey, please email ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 1-833-400-8432.