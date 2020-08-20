Community Zoom Meeting Between Police and Citizens

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

The St. Cloud NAACP has been looking for an opportunity to bring together the St. Cloud community and the police who serve and protect it.

You are invited to join a Zoom meeting conversation between the St. Cloud Police Department and citizens of St. Cloud.

The meeting will showcase a number of guest speakers ranging from city hall to high ranking local police department officials.

The meeting will take place on Friday, August 21st from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. You can find the link to the meeting here. Click to join the meeting when the time comes.