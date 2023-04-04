Construction Beginning In St. Cloud; Road Closures Starting Next Week

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud will be experiencing road closures as construction will be beginning on Monday.

The city says it will start with Cooper Avenue South from University Drive to County Road 75 and Roosevelt Road, weather permitting. This closure also includes the intersection of Cooper Avenue South and University Drive South. The project is expected to last until the end of June.

The city will also be working on Cooper Avenue South from County Road 75 and Roosevelt Road to 22nd Street South. The roads are closed to through traffic due to planned construction from 17th Street South to 22nd Street South and is the closure is expected to last until the end of October.

Detours will be posted online and motorists are advised to find alternate routes and to expect delays.