Construction Continues on Highway 10 Northeast of Sauk Rapids

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is updating a summer road construction project on Highway 10, northwest of Sauk Rapids in Benton County.

Motorists should expect one-lane of traffic in each direction 24 hours a day, 7 days a week as bridge work continues between the Benton County Road 33 interchange and 66th Street Northeast.

This week crews are working on closing and replacing a bridge over the stream at this location on the west side, then they will move to the east side.

Drivers should expect reduced speeds, lane shifts and sudden stops or delays at busy times in this area. The work is part of a $1.5 million project that will improve drainage on Highway 10 and will wrap up in September.