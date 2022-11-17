Contemporary Music Ensemble at St. Cloud State Thursday Night

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

There’s a collaborative music experience between students, faculty and the community at St. Cloud State University tonight.

Photo credit: SCSU

Music professor Terry Vermillion invites you to the Contemporary Music Ensemble performance, featuring musical guests include SCSU Department of Theater and Film Studies Costume Design Studio Director Carol Cooley delivering an ethereal spoken word composition, College of Liberal Arts Dean Mark Springer, and Monday Night Jazz performer Muggsy Lauer performing a composition from the wild and prolific composer Gene Pritsker.

Also, students of the Contemporary Music Ensemble performing a wide selection additional compositions from Pritsker and Beglarian, and more as well as a couple of rocking lnumbers from Lalo Davila and Daniel Montoya.

The concert is at 7 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. It is free and open to the campus and community.