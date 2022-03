By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The City of St. Cloud says Cooper Avenue South between Roosevelt Road and 17th Street South will be closed until Saturday due to tree removal in the area.

The road by Calvary Park will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily until the tree removal is finished.

Officials are warning those traveling to use caution through the work zone.

Detours will be posted along the roadsides.