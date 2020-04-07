County Road 158 Reconstruction In Cold Spring is Underway

Reconstruction of County Road 158 (1st St. South) in Cold Spring will began yesterday from County Road 2 (Red River Ave.) to about one quarter mile east of Highway 23.

Residents and businesses will be allowed access to their properties and those at the west end of County Road 158 will remain open as well.

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes and to use caution while travelling through construction zones. For additional information on the project including more 2020 Stearns County Public Works projects, visit their website.