By Nyah Adams / News Director

There will be a road closure starting tonight at 7 p.m. that will last until 3 am. on Thursday on I-94 in Albertville.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says that County Road 19 will be closed so crews can pour the deck seal on the I-94 bridge.

Officials note this will be causing major backups, so let those you know who drive in the area know about the closure.