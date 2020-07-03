COVID Crisis Sparks High Demand for Math and Reading Tutors in ST. Cloud

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

The coronavirus took a large chunk out of the last few months of education and motivation for students and parents around the country.

In St. Cloud, Minnesota Reading Corps and Math Corps is on the hunt for tutors willing to work with St. Cloud area students for the 2020-21 school year. Area schools are in need of 23 Minnesota Reading Corps and eight Minnesota Math Corps tutors to help students struggling with math and reading this upcoming school year.

Reading Corps and Math Corps Managing Director Sadie O’Connor said there’s always a bit of a ‘summer slump’ in reading and math retention after students have been away from the classroom. But the disruptions to school schedules and shift to distance learning due to the COVID-19 crisis could result in even greater gaps.

O’Connor adds, Reading Corps and Math Corps are proven to be highly effective in closing those gaps, and helping students gain skills for success in school and beyond.

With flexibility in mind, tutors are offered three options for scheduling. 35, 25 or 18 hours a week starting this August. Tutors also have the choice of serving a single semester or a whole academic year if they would like.

For those who choose full-time tutoring, a $650 stipend will be received every two weeks. An additional $4,336 can be earned for tuition or student loans. If the tutor is 55 years old or older then this education award can be gifted to a family member. More benefits are offered like free health insurance and childcare services to those who qualify.

If you or someone you know would be interested in this great opportunity please apply now at readingandmath.net or by calling 866-859-2825.