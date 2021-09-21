COVID-19 Surge Causes CentraCare To Reinstate Visitor Restrictions

Nyah Adams / News Director

COVID-19 cases in Stearns County and around Minnesota are surging once again. CentraCare in St. Cloud is reinstating their visitor restrictions after 902 people now have been confirmed to have the virus as of Monday.

Starting today one healthy adult is allowed to visit the St. Cloud Hospital for adults and two healthy visitors for children.

All visitors must wear a mask in all areas of the hospital.

These restrictions do not apply to CentraCare’s long-term care facilities.