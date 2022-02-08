St. Joseph Man Extricated after Crash In Farmington Township

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

Last Friday a two-vehicle car crash in Farmington Township left one needing extraction from their car.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says when deputies arrived they found 81-year-old Roger Klassan of St. Joesph in his 2004 Toyota Rav 4 needing to be extracted by the fire department. The other car was being driven by 32-year-old Katherine Gravdahl of Albany who also had a child passenger. Neither Gravdahl or the child was hurt during the crash.

Investigation shows that Klassen was traveling westbound on County Road 40 toward County Road 41 when he failed to stop for the stop sign and entered the intersection in front of Gravdahl’s car.

Klassan was taken by ambulance to the St. Cloud Hospital.

Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol, Albany Fire Department, and the Melrose Ambulance service.