Man Airlifted After I-94 Crash in Monticello Wednesday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting a crash on Interstate 94 Wednesday in Monticello required a driver to be airlifted to a hospital.

The accident happened around 12:30 p.m. when 56-year-old Timothy Link of Renville was heading Westbound on 94 when he slowed for traffic in front of him. Fifty-seven-year-old Donald Tinney of Fort Morgan was behind when he rear ended Link.

Tinney was airlifted to HCMC – Minneapolis by Life Link with serious injuries. The other driver did not did not report with any injuries to the responding officers.