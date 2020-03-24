Crash Near Avon Sends Man to St. Cloud Hospital

A vehicle crash involving a St. Cloud man was reported north of Avon on Monday morning.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office reports that 33-year-old Derek Stevens of St. Cloud was on County Road 4, when witnesses said he began moving erratically and came to a stop in the oncoming lane of traffic before entering the ditch. Stevens did not have any visible injuries and was taken to St. Cloud Hospital.

An unknown medical condition is believed to have played a role in the crash and alcohol is not believed to be a factor.