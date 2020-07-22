Crash With Injuries After St. Cloud Man Runs Red Light

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Multiple people were injured after a vehicle ran a red light last Saturday in St. Cloud.

The St. Cloud Police Department reports the accident happened just after 1 p.m. as 41-year-old David Gilbert of St. Cloud was heading north on 33rd Ave.

Gilbert reached for his phone and ran the red light at the intersection of 33rd Avenue and 3rd Street North. Gilbert’s vehicle crashed into another vehicle which was heading west on 3rd Street.

Two other vehicles were impacted on the north side of the intersection and Gilbert’s vehicle rolled over onto its roof.

Multiple people were taken to the St. Cloud Hospital by Mayo Ambulance for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Gilbert was cited for numerous violations including Reckless Driving, No Proof of Insurance and Wireless Communication Device Violation.