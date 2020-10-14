Crash With Injuries After Vehicle Stalls on Highway 10 in Royalton

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Multiple people were injured after a vehicle stalled on Highway 10 in Royalton, about 10 miles south of Little Falls on Wednesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports the accident happened just after 2 a.m. when 28-year-old Michael Braswell of Staples was heading west on Highway 10 when his vehicle stalled on the right shoulder.

Fifty-eight-year-old Marcus Karels of Royalton struck Braswell which caused Braswell to enter the median.

Karels remained in the traffic lane when 63-year-old Robbert Dubbin of Royalton struck his vehicle and caused Karels to enter the median and roll onto its roof.

Karels was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to North Memorial for treatment of life threatening injuries.

Braswell and Dubbin were taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.