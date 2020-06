By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Two were injured after a vehicle lost control and left the roadway Thursday afternoon in Elk River.

The State Patrol reports the accident happened just before 3 p.m. as 47-year-old Janet Knox of Princeton was heading Southbound on Highway 169 along with a 15-year-old from Princeton.

Both the driver and passenger were taken Princeton Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.