Crash With Injuries Near Clearwater

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Two were injured after an Andover women turned in front of another vehicle Friday afternoon in Clearwater Township.

The State Patrol reports the accident happened just before 5 p.m. as 74-year-old Mary Schmidt of Calumet and 53-year-old Shelly Kuntz of Calumet were heading north on Highway 24.

Fifty-six-year-old Maria Garcia-Jones from Andover was heading in the same direction as she turned in front of Schmidt.

Both Schmidt and Kuntz were taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.