Create CommUNITY Hosting 17th Annual Conversation on Race October 11th

By Nyah Adams / News Director

Create CommUNITY is hosting their 17th annual virtual conversation on race October 11th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Organizers say in this year’s conversation they are looking to history for perspective while working to re-examine our relationships and deepen our understanding of race in Central Minnesota.

Some key questions that will be talked about during the event are:

Where does resistance to talking about race come from?

What tools can keep the conversation going in a useful and productive way?

Why is it important to have ongoing conversations about race?

Create CommUNITY mentions that registration is required.

They also say there will be closed captions and ASL interpretation, Somali and Spanish translations available.