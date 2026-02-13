Crush Girls Hockey Beat Fergus Falls 5-2, Advancing to First Ever State Tournament

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @carl_goennerpxp / Alexandria, MN

-The St. Cloud Crush girls hockey team has advanced to their first ever State Tournament. St. Cloud defeated the Fergus Falls Otters 5-2 to win the section 6A championship. Reece Ruska scored two goals in the game, including the 100th of her career. Her goals extended her scoring streak to seven games.

Avery Mathiasen scored the first goal of the game for St. Cloud. Reeghan Steevens scored the second and the Otters added one as well. Soon the Crush took a 2-1 lead into the second intermission.

The Crush maintained control in the third period as Reece Ruska took over. She scored to give the Crush a 3-1 lead and then scored her 100th career goal to make it 4-1 St. Cloud. St. Cloud’s Jayden Layne then scored the final goal of the game to help the Crush defeat Fergus Falls 5-2.

St. Cloud freshman Jullian Burkstrand Recieves Section 6A Championship metal.

The Crush now wait to see who they will play in the State Tournament. Seeding takes place on Saturday, Feb 14 and the state tournament begins on February 18.