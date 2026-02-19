Crush Girls Hockey Fall to Breck in State Tournament

By John Clement / Sports Reporter / St. Paul, Minn.

-The first period was actually a very good period for the crush, they were down 2-0 but they played the Mavericks tough and did get a couple quality scoring chances. There were no penalties in the first but the Mavericks scored twice, one goal for Aleah Le Fleur and a second by Taylor Hall for a 2-0 score but Jordan Bovy stopped 15 shots in the period. The Crush only managed 2 shots on goal.

The second period started out with a bang, Reese Ruska scored her first State Tournament goal to bring the score to 2-1 with assists to Reeghan Stevens and Liz Bell. It didn’t last as Breck put in a 3rd goal at 12:55 by Stella Strothman and at 11:36 it was 4-1 on a goal by Mackenna Schlieman Breck took an interference penalty on Aubrey Lang to put the Crush on the power play but 51 seconds later Reese Ruska took a tripping penalty. Neither penalty resulted in a goal, but Breck wasn’t done as Ashley Babbitt scored at 5:06 to make it 5-1 and ended the period. Bovy was once again under fire stopping 20 of 23 shots.

Period 3 started well, Kynlee Hintzman was sent to the box for 2:00 for hooking. 14 seconds later Reeghan Steven scored a power play goal at 15:42 to bring the score to 5-2, but 15 seconds later Breck’s Mackenne Schlieman put one past Bovy to get back to a 4 goal lead 6-2 at 7:41 Taylor Hall scored to make it 7-2 at the 4:50 mark Jordan Bovy went to the bench and Lauren O’Neal took her spot in net. The final goal was scored at the 1:17 mark by Molly Larson who went to the wide side and banked the puck off the post for the 8th goal. The game ended at 8-2 with the Mustangs launching 58 shots on goal and the Crush only managing 9.

The Crush finished the game 1-2 on power plays and 1-0 on penalty kills. The Crush girls did hold their own on faceoffs winning 20 losing 17 through 2 periods but they went down 8-14 in the 3rd finishing 28 won 31 lost. Liz Bell was 15-10 for 60% and Sheridan Stockman was 10-7 for 58%.

Jordan Bovy faced 53 shots saving 46 and Lauren O’Neal faced 5 shots saving 4 at the end of the game.