CSAH 12 reconstruction starts Monday, May 6 in Stearns County

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

RICHMOND, Minn. — Starting Monday, Stearns County will begin its months-long road reconstruction project of County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 12 between the City of St. Martin and County Road 111 in Richmond.

The Stearns County Highway Department says erosion control devices and pavement removal are planned to happen first with the first phase of construction closing the highway from CSAH 10 up to County Road 111.

Drivers can expect detours and delays until the project is done at the end of Oct., weather dependent.

Once finished, CSAH 12 will have 12 foot paved lanes, six foot paved shoulders and right turn lanes for each public intersecting roadway.