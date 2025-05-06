CSAH 19 to be closed around the I-94 bridge for bridge removal

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

WRIGHT CTY., Minn. — Redstone Construction will be removing the westbound I-94 bridge over CSAH 19 over the weekend.

Beginning 10 p.m. on Friday, May 9, and lasting through 5 a.m. on Monday, May 12, CSAH 19 will be closed as the demolition is completed. Detours for motorists will be posted.

Beginning Thursday, May 15, through early June, lane shifts of the north and southbound lanes of CSAH 19 at the I-94 bridge will be reduced to one lane in either direction for bridge construction.

For more information, visit MnDOT’s project website.