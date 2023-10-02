CSAH 35 road work begins Monday in St. Michael

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. MICHAEL, Minn. — County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 35 in St. Michael began road work on Monday.

The Wright County Highway Department says the plan is to temporarily widen the south side of it just west of Jamison Avenue to 30th Street.

It’s in preparation to help move traffic during the main construction that will start in spring 2024.

They say the road work will be done under traffic with a closure of the south shoulder.