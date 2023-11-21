CSAH 75 bridge, road closure starts Monday

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

WAITE PARK, Minn. — Drivers can expect a complete closure of CSAH 75 starting Monday in Waite Park. That’s according to the Stearns County Department of Highways.

This is due to the removal and replacement of the CSAH 75 bridge over Sauk River.

Construction is expected to begin on Nov. 27 and last through the end of June 2024, weather permitting.

A detour will be posted, though drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes to limit delays.