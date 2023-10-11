CSB, SJU annual Christmas concert returns in Dec.

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. — An annual Christmas concert will return to the Great Hall and Basilica of St. Mary for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Singers and musicians from the College of Saint Benedict (CSB) and Saint John’s University (SJU) will perform the schools’ annual Christmas concert on Dec. 1 and 2.

“Christmas with Saint Ben’s and Saint John’s” will happen at the Great Hall on SJU’s campus Friday evening and Saturday afternoon.

They will also perform Saturday night at the Basilica of St. Mary’s in Minneapolis.

Tickets for the Basilica performance are currently on sale for $30–$25 for seniors, students and children.

Tickets for the Great Hall will be available starting Monday, Oct. 16.

For ticket details, visit the CSB+SJU fine arts page: csbsju.edu/fine-arts/performances.