Culvert replacement will take place on two county roads causing delays

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

STEARNS CTY., Minn. — The Stearns County Highway Department is asking that Stearns County motorists be advised of culvert replacements on two different county roads.

Beginning Thursday, May 15, 2025 through Wednesday May 28, the contractor will start work on County Road 162, north of Eden Valley.

The next culvert work area is on County Road 176, south of New Munich, and will start the week of May 19, 2025.

Motorists are strongly encouraged to find alternative routes to minimize delays.

Dates and timeframes are weather dependent.