Culvert Work to Close Roads in Stearns County

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

For two locations in Stearns County, culvert work will be closing roads later this month.

County Road 182 in Ashley Township will be closed starting the week of July 20th, 2020.

The following week starting July 27th, 2020 County Road 42 will be closed too. Detours will be posted around the work zones and online. Both projects are expected to take one week each.

For details on detours and current Stearns County projects visit the Property and Roads page on the Stearns County site.