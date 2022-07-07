Curious About Electric Vehicles? You Can Learn More Saturday in St. Cloud at Expo

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

If you’re curious about electric vehicles you’ve got a chance to learn more about the latest models and even take a test drive Saturday in St. Cloud.

The Recharge St. Cloud Electric Vehicle Expo is taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the River’s Edge Convention Center. Organizers says you can explore the world of electric vehicles, or EVs, with experts with the current makes and models.

They will be on site to answer questions regarding vehicle specs and range, charging processes, and local, state and federal rebates. Attendees will also get the opportunity to discover the current and near-future plans for public charging in St. Cloud.

Mayor Dave Kleis adds electric vehicles are part of the city’s Sustainability Framework Plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Opus Motorcar, headquartered in St. Joseph, will be giving test drives of their new EV as well. New Flyer will be on site with their latest fully electric bus. Minnesota VEX Robotics and St. Cloud Technical Community College will have a robot demonstration that you can try as well.

The EV expo is free and open to the public.