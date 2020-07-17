Dairy Truck Crahses Into Raymond Township Ditch Thursday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a crashed dairy truck on Thursday in Raymond Township, about fifteen miles south of Sauk Centre.

Just after 9 a.m. deputies arrived at the scene where 19-year-old Evan Messer of Sauk Centre was found with his truck in the ditch.





Messer was heading east on County Road 192 when the front left tire blew out. Messer tried to still maneuver, but was unable to keep the truck on the road and went into the ditch.

The truck damaged a culvert as it went over the road and hit several pine trees.

Messer was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. A mechanical check of the truck was done prior to Messer driving it and no issues were found. The truck was totaled as result of the crash.