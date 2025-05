By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud City Engineer’s Office is asking motorists to be advised of a lane closure coming up.

From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, May 23, 2025, the northbound lanes of 10th Ave. North will be closed from 1st St. North to 2nd St. North for a planned road repair.

Southbound traffic will not be affected.

There will be detours posted for northbound traffic.