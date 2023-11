By Grace Jacobson / News Director

We “fall back” on Sunday, so make sure you set your clocks back one hour.

Though the bill to make daylight saving time permanent was introduced in March, it hasn’t made any significant progress, which means most Americans will have at least another year of setting their clocks back.

Daylight saving time for 2023 will end at 2 a.m. on Nov. 5. And: We won’t “spring forward” until March 2024.