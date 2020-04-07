Dirt Bike Stolen in Benton County

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in finding a dirt bike that was stolen.

On Friday morning, around 8 a.m., the dirt bike was stolen from a home in St. George Township off of Highway 25 northeast. The owner of the home reported seeing a red convertible with a black top speed out of their driveway before noting the bike was missing.

The bike is a 2014 Apollo AGB 125CC model with an orange frame and handle bars with a black plastic seat and fenders. The bike also had a flat rear tire, with a loud exhaust and leaked gasoline.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.