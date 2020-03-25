Distance Learning Starts Monday at St. Cloud State University

St. Cloud State University will be moving to distance learning on Monday, March 30th.

Chancellor of Minnesota State, Devinder Malhotra, emailed all students, faculty and staff in the system ensuring Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s executive order to stay at home does not conflict with online learning.

The Chancellor wrote the governor has declared educational activities and services as essential, which means the 37 colleges and universities of Minnesota State are exempt from the order.

He added campus-based essential services needed to support students will be staffed by a limited number of employees on campus. St. Cloud State still has students living in residence halls, including international students, as well as students seeking health care, pharmacy needs and counseling services, as examples.

Maholtra added all classes will be delivered using alternative modes, and campuses will remain closed to the public but students can access the campus, if needed, for services not accessible from home.

The chancellor told employees if they need to be on campus to please follow strictly all the social distancing protocols and other safety precautions.The system’s top two priorities remain protecting the health and safety of our faculty, staff, and students, as well as helping our students to successfully finish the semester.

St. Cloud State University has a COVID-19 web page that is updated daily, and students can call 320-308-1588 with any questions.