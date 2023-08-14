District 742 Teacher Wins Elementary Art Educator of the Year

Grace Jacobson / News Director

A District 742 teacher is the recipient of a prestigious award for outstanding achievement in Art Education.

Westwood Elementary School art teacher Kristen Dollman-Stoll won the 2023-24 Art Educators of Minnesota (AEM) Elementary Art Educator of the Year Award.

Dollman-Stoll will be celebrated at the upcoming AEM conference on Oct. 28 at Robbinsdale Armstrong High School in Plymouth.

Westwood Principal Derek Branton says, “Kristen is a fantastic teacher and advocate for arts programming throughout the district. She is an asset to Westwood and to District 742.”

Dedicated to promoting quality art education for all students, AEM recognizes the exceptional efforts that members consistently put forth in ensuring the best artistic experience for Minn. students.