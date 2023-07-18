DNR Awards 35 Minn. Counties $2.4 Million Against EAB

Grace Jacobson / News Director

The DNR awarded 35 Minn. communities a collective $2.4 million to help protect urban forests from emerald ash borer.

Photo provided by Minnesota DNR.

On Friday, the DNR announced which 35 communities received funding from the Minnesota Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund.

Of those 35 communities, the DNR awarded funding to two cities in Wright County.

They awarded Buffalo around $64,000 and Otsego $25,000.

Funding will be used for tree inventories, management plans, ash tree removal, treatment with non-neonicotinoid insecticides, tree planting and materials to support newly planted trees, such as staking, water bags and mulch.

To date, the DNR confirmed 41 Minn. counties infected with EAB.

The next round of grant funding is anticipated to open by Aug. 2023, with more than $16 million available.