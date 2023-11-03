DNR offers safety tips for hunting season

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

With a half-million hunters set to head-out on Minnesota’s fields and woods for Saturday’s firearms deer opener, the DNR wants to remind hunters to make safety a top priority.

According to the DNR, the leading cause of injury among hunters is tree stand accidents. They say “as many as one in three hunters who hunt from an elevated stand will fall and sustain a serious injury.”

The following safety tips from the DNR will help you stay safe this season: